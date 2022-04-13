$93.20 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $93.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.20 million to $96.20 million. Veritex posted sales of $80.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $421.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.90 million to $423.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $495.40 million, with estimates ranging from $488.90 million to $501.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VBTX. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veritex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of Veritex stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. 1,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,082. Veritex has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,793,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veritex by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,806,000 after buying an additional 98,328 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after buying an additional 381,440 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 48,249.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after buying an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Veritex by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

