$935.14 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $935.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $955.50 million and the lowest is $921.50 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $935.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $21,117,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after acquiring an additional 249,979 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $6,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,600,000 after acquiring an additional 414,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

CENTA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.89. 138,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,124. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

