A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $898.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -0.51.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,195,344.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $849,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,138,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.