Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) PT Lowered to $48.00

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 193.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ AADI opened at $16.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth $44,919,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth $33,689,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth $22,459,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth $21,336,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth $10,211,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

