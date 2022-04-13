AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) VP Christopher A. Jessup Sells 6,100 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $302,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,580.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIR shares. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

