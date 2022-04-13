Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Trading Up 4.4%

Abcam Plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 18.71 and last traded at 18.71. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.93.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.03) to GBX 1,200 ($15.64) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 17.15.

Abcam Plc is a global life science company, which distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays, and other kits. The company was founded by David Douglas Cleevely, Anthony Kouzarides, and Jonathan Simon Milner on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

