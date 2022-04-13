Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.30

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AAIF opened at GBX 230.17 ($3.00) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 225.25. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 207.85 ($2.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 238.60 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.95 million and a P/E ratio of 3.85.

In other Aberdeen Asian Income Fund news, insider Ian Cadby bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £11,450 ($14,920.51).

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

