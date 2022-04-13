Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 276.93%.

AKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.