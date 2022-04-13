Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

ACCD stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.02. Accolade has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,250,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after buying an additional 198,564 shares during the period. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,080,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

