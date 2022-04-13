Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Acme United stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Acme United has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.
Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.
