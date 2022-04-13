Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Acme United has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 443.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 7.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

