Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ACOR opened at $1.57 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

