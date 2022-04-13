Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 234.6% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ACRHF opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Acreage has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Get Acreage alerts:

About Acreage (Get Rating)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.