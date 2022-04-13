Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

ADUS stock opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $111.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,196 shares of company stock worth $398,605. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

