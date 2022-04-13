ADF Group Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
ADF Group stock opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.46 million and a PE ratio of 5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. ADF Group has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$2.38.
