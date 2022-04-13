Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,113,655 shares in the company, valued at C$11,136,550.

Neil Bokenfohr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.18. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.21.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.

AAV has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.27.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.