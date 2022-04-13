Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading Down 6.6%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 7,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 327,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFYA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Get Afya alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.35 million. Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Afya by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Afya by 1.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Afya by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.