Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.76

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.76 and traded as high as C$41.43. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$41.25, with a volume of 67,761 shares.

AFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$775.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.76.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$327.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$287.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.7600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

