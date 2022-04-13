AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Apr 22 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a apr 22 dividend on Monday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 10th.

AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 865.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.