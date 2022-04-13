Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AIRI opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.85. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.