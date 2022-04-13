Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Down 69.3% in March

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.
Air New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air New Zealand (ANZFF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.