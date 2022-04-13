Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €178.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €178.00 ($193.48) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.07% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($154.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($168.48) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.15 ($155.60).

AIR opened at €104.66 ($113.76) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €108.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.84. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($108.66).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

