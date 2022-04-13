AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 153,470 shares.The stock last traded at $12.15 and had previously closed at $12.27.

AIRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AirSculpt Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,245,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,415,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,543,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,131,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

