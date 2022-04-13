Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aisin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aisin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aisin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Aisin stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Aisin has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

