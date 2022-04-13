Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCFGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

AKCCF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

