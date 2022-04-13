Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP Sells $29,650.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $306.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 43,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after buying an additional 198,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

