Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 434.4% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKU shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Akumin has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08.
About Akumin (Get Rating)
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akumin (AKU)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.