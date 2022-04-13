Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 434.4% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKU shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Akumin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Akumin has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKU. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akumin (Get Rating)

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.