Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Guggenheim from $34.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

ACI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of ACI stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.