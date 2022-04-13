Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) Insider Margaret Payn Acquires 7,246 Shares of Stock

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating) insider Margaret Payn bought 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £6,014.18 ($7,837.09).
Shares of AATG stock opened at GBX 77 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.61. Albion Technology & General VCT PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 64 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.50 ($1.04). The company has a market cap of £112.87 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46.
Albion Technology & General VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.