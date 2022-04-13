Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) Insider Margaret Payn Acquires 7,246 Shares of Stock

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating) insider Margaret Payn bought 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £6,014.18 ($7,837.09).

Shares of AATG stock opened at GBX 77 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.61. Albion Technology & General VCT PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 64 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.50 ($1.04). The company has a market cap of £112.87 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46.

Get Albion Technology & General VCT alerts:

Albion Technology & General VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.