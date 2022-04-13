Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.29

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 3924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alector in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Alector by 50.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 4,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

