Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLK. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,139. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $305.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.74. Allakos has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.39). On average, analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Allakos by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Allakos by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 120,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 3,497.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allakos by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 19.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 983,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,111,000 after acquiring an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

