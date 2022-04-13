Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,195,876,000 after acquiring an additional 711,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $282.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.