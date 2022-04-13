Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.46.

NYSE:TYL opened at $412.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.38 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

