Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 700,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 25,129 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 728,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 77,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $290.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.77 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

