Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 220,469 Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Unisys by 53.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 266.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Unisys by 71.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 23.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $539.30 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,691.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $462,362 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

