Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 220,469 Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Unisys by 53.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 266.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Unisys by 71.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 23.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of UIS stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.44.
In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,691.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $462,362 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Unisys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unisys (UIS)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.