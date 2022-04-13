Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $4.47 Million in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTR opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 435.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.