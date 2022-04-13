Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $4.62 Million in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 176,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Macy’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after acquiring an additional 292,269 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

