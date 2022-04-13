Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $5.36 Million in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 221,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSE:MGU opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

