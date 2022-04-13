Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $4.76 Million Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 34,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in LHC Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in LHC Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHCG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.93. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

