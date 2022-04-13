Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of MSC Industrial Direct at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,022,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

