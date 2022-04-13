Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $4.96 Million Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 536,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Organogenesis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after buying an additional 1,052,935 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,462,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,267,000 after acquiring an additional 240,416 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,122,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,647,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $985.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $128.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $817,488.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

