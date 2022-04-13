Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after buying an additional 301,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,315 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ONEOK by 20.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,073,000 after buying an additional 375,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

