Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.75

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.75 and last traded at $142.98, with a volume of 7043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

Get Allstate alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.