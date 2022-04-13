Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $150.72

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.72 and last traded at $146.76, with a volume of 6601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.08.

AMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 101.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $338,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 16,152 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $1,930,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

