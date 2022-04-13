Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.85

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and traded as high as $19.23. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 37,786 shares changing hands.

ATUSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

