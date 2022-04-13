Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of AMED traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.88. 5,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.36. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,860,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $85,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

