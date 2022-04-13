American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,124 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.