American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.64.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,124 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AEL stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
