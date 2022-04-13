American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.35. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 1,804 shares.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.45% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

