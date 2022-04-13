American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of American Tower worth $244,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.49 and its 200 day moving average is $259.07. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

