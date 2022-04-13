Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after buying an additional 328,355 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,989,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 308,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after buying an additional 79,009 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. 1,395,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,707. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.