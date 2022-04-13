AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells $1,861,022.80 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ABC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.96. 1,074,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $166.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

